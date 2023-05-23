WOLCOTTVILLE — Donna J. Biberstine, 75, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 26, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Vernon and E. Isabelle (Price) Helton.
On Nov. 6, 1971, in Fort Wayne, she married Daniel Biberstine. He survives in Wolcottville.
Donna was a homemaker. She was a very good mom to not only her children, but to all of their friends.
She enjoyed many things, including taking pictures, doing activities with friends and watching Chicago Cubs Baseball.
Also surviving are a daughter, Danelle Biberstine, of Wolcottville; a son, Jeff Biberstine, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Zane (Kendall) Miller, of Albion, Maegan Biberstine, of Kendallville and Braden Biberstine, of Kendallville; a great-grandson, Mavrick Miller; a sister, Mary Ann (Ron) Lucas, of LaGrange; and two brothers, Thomas Helton Sr., of St. Louis and Charles Helton, of Huntertown.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
Visitation will also be on Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
