KENDALLVILLE — Rosemary Maxson, age 68, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, and recently of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Rosemary was born in LaGrange, Indiana, on Nov. 21, 1953, to Albert and Maxine (Miller) Reed.
She graduated from East Noble High School in 1972.
She loved her family deeply and especially enjoyed attending her grandkids sporting events. Her son, Justin, writes “As I sit here and reflect about my mom, I have so much to say, but don't know how to say it. If you ever met my mom, I bet you left happier and feeling more loved than before you met her. She was such an inspiration to so many and was never a victim to her circumstance. She proved that if you believe in yourself and how you want to live your life, that you don't ever let others set limits for you. She wanted her independence her entire life, and up until her last breath she lived her life the way she wanted. I just hope that when it's my time, I can say I lived my life the way she did, and touch the amount of people’s lives the way she did. To all those she touched, you own a special place in her heart, and she loved every one of you. Mom, the last month was one hell of a roller coaster, but you taught me more than you'll ever know in your toughest time. I love you and I'll see you again. I can't wait for us to just take a walk together and talk about everything that has happened.”
Survivors include her daughter, Missy and Matt Bohannon, of Carmel; son, Justin and Jessica Maxson, of Noblesville; four grandchildren, including Rosalie, George, Chase and Reid; mother, Maxine Reed, of Kendallville; sister, Elaine and Denny Berkey, of Kendallville; and brother, Michael Reed, of Plymouth.
Visitation and funeral services for Rosemary will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m.
Vance Hamlin will conduct the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Rosie’s Rascals https://mssociety.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=24152
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
