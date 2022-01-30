Margaret Miller

WATERLOO — Margaret Eloise “Maggie” Miller, 96, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Greystone Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on March 3, 1925, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Frank and Mary Ann (MaCally) Wixson.
Maggie married Anthony “Pete” Miller on Aug. 14, 1970, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, on Aug. 14, 1970, and he passed away on Aug. 2, 2000.
She worked for Michigan Associated Telephone Company in Coldwater, Michigan, for six years; Dana Corp. in Auburn for four years; and Dana Corp in Fort Wayne, retiring in 1985, as an executive secretary.
Maggie was an active member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Michael’s Harvest House, Rosary Society of St. Michael’s, St. Michael’s Quilt Group and St. Rose Book Club. She also was a former volunteer at Sacred Heart Home for 27 years.
Surviving are two stepdaughters, Rita Baird, of Auburn and Kathleen (Bradford) Worthington, of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren, Amy (Jeff Coe) Dollier, of Auburn, Karrie (Logan) Nickloy, of Auburn, Renee Custer, of Angola, Ryan (Allison) Baird, of Locust Grove, Virginia, and Cheri (Jermy) Riley, of San Antonio, Texas; and 10 grandchildren, Carson Morton, Parker Morton, Madison Dollier, Owen Dollier, Dalton Wagner, Ana Wagner, Austin Carrillo, Jordon Carrillo, Mara Baird and Tyrus Baird.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert Wagner; two sons, James Wagner and Nicholas Wagner; brother, Clarence Wixson; sister, Frances (Wixson) Moore; and two grandsons, Joshua Wagner and Rodney Dunn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, with Father Mark Enemali officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Waterloo.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, prior the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home inWaterloo is handling arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
