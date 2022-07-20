TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — William R. “Bill” Wills, 68 years old, of Trussville, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at home. His wife Laura was him.
William was born on Jan. 21,1954, in South Bend Indiana. The son of the late Richard and Martha (Fox) Wills.
He graduated from LaSalle High School in South Bend and then attended Tri- State (Trine) University in Angola, Indiana.
He worked for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy, as well as the D.A.R.E officer.
He married Laura Meyer on May 3, 1985, and she survives.
Bill held many fun jobs after retiring from the Sheriff’s department. Among these were two Harley Davidson shops. Bill loved his Harleys and took many cross-country trips. He and his wife were able to do lots of traveling and living in different areas, with a favorite being New Mexico, where they lived for four years.
He was a member of Faith Community Fellowship Church (FCF) in Trussville. He loved serving others and embracing his faith. Bill participated in several missions’ trips while there.
More than anything, Bill loved his children and grandchildren. “To the moon and the stars and the grocery store.”
Surviving is his wife, Laura Wills; children, Charles (Crystal) Wills, of Madison Wisconsin, Patsy Wills, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Mary (Curt) Hand, of Sycamore Illinois; grandchildren, Tyler Wills, of Trussville, Alabama, Parker and Preston Hand, Emma Delgadillo and Grant and Charlotte Wills. Also surviving is his sister, Joan Grover, of Hines City, Florida; and his father-in-law, Robert Meyer, of Hicksville, Ohio.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Sarah.
Bill was cremated, with a Memorial Service held at FCF on Friday June 30, 2022.
For those wishing to express their sympathy, Bill had requested donations be made to the FCF church’s sponsored orphanage in Costa Rica, where he did many of his mission trips, to build the orphanage. FCF 7660 Gadsden Highway, Trussville AL 35173.
