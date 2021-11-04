ANGOLA — Dean Edward Shank, 77, of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1943, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Veryl Norman and Edna May (Fast) Shank.
Dean graduated from Orland High School in 1962.
He married his high school sweetheart, Carole Sue German on Feb. 23, 1963.
Dean ran heavy equipment in his younger years. Then in 1974, he started farming with his father and brother. He was also co-owner of D & D Trucking. After retiring, he drove truck for OCE in Orland, Indiana.
Dean was a longtime attendee of Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, where he was also a member of Fairview’s Men’s A-Team. He was a member of the Orland Lion’s Club and the Steuben County Antique Tractor Association.
Dean enjoyed attending antique tractor shows, tinkering in his shop, being outdoors and boating. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Carole Sue Shank, of Angola, Indiana; two sons, Steven Dean (Lucretia) Shank, of Angola, Indiana, and Mark Veryl (Michael Knipstein) Shank, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his granddaughter, Emma Lu (Christopher) Gatchell, of Decatur, Indiana; and he was very excited about his great-granddaughter who is on her way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Edward Shank; brother, Richard Shank; and sister, Barbara Riemke.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana. Pastor Joel Greenwood will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana.
There will also be visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Gatchell, Wayne Gingerich, Michael Riemke, Ric Riemke, John Rupp and Bill Stackhouse.
Memorial Donations will be made to a Mission for feeding hungry children care of Carole Shank.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
