WABASH — Janis Bailey, 83, passed peacefully from this life at Parkview Randallia in hospice care on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1938 in Wolcottville, Indiana, to Herbert and Luella (Rawles Perry) Kitchen.
Jan Bailey was a force, everywhere she went laughter or a story would follow. Jan loved her family, her pets, meeting new people, and making others laugh. She hated paying full price for anything, nonsense, and being told what to do. She was a hard worker with a passion for life-long learning. For many years, she was a realtor/broker at Yohe Reality in Wabash. She also worked at Mike’s Little Italy, and for Wabash-Miami Area Program as a classroom helper.
She was independent and had her own ideas. She lived a good life according to how she wanted. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. She would drop everything to be there for them at a moment’s notice. She believed in tough love, yet she rarely missed a celebration or family gathering (with gourmet pub cheese in tow).
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, Harry Bailey.
She leaves behind a son, Richard (Fran) Bailey; three grandchildren, Joel (Teresa) Bailey, Liz Bailey and Kristin (Drew) Lyons; three great-grandchildren, Chelsea Bailey, Taylor Robbins and Addison Lyons; and two step-great-grandchildren, Colten (Corrie) Sewell and Branden (Kennedy) Beeks; and many great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Judy (Bruce) Pusey; and two nephews, Joseph (Nicole) Rosevear and William Rosevear and their families.
She became acquainted with many people in the community during her life in Wabash.
There will be no public service, but feel free to share your stories or condolences online at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Preferred memorials to the Wabash County Animal Shelter, 810 Manchester Ave., Wabash, IN 46992
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, SR 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
