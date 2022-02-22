FORT WAYNE — Joy Lee Zeigler Taylor, 60, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Joy was born on Feb. 25, 1961, in Butler, Indiana, the third child of Robert and Karen Billings Zeigler.
Joy was an Eastside High School graduate and a four-year varsity cheerleader and was active in baton. She was also a talented ventriloquist and won the Miss DeKalb County Pageant.
She went to work for an Indianapolis talent agency with her dummy, Lester, and was on the Jerry Lewis Telethon. She then was offered the lead talent act for the Harlem Globetrotters, which she turned down because she was just out of high school.
She married Clint Taylor in a double wedding with her sister, Michelle, in Butler, and then they moved to Naples, Florida.
She continued to entertain with her dummy, Lester, at different supper clubs and other venues in Naples, and she also did television commercials. Joy was also a long-time employee of the DAgostino Family Restaurants in Florida.
Joy contracted cancer in 2016, and shortly after, moved back to Fort Wayne to be closer to her mother and brother.
Joy was a woman of faith, and was looking forward to her move to heaven. One of Joy’s greatest accomplishments in life was that all three of her children graduated from college.
She is survived by her children, Jenna Taylor, of Boston, Massachusetts, Dr. Drew (Dr. Natalia) Taylor, of Carbondale, Colorado, and Dane (Alexandria) Taylor, of Boca Raton, Florida; mother, Karen Schaab, of Hamilton; brother, Michael Zeigler, of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Thomas Nash, Damien Dane and Leo; stepsister, Jonelle Schaab; and stepbrothers, Fred and Chris Schaab;
She was preceded in death by her sister, Michelle Marie Racy; father, Robert Zeigler; and stepfather, Jerome “Jerry” Schaab.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Memorials may be made to Butler United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To leave the family a message of condolence, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
