AUBURN — John D. Cope, 61, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Auburn, Indiana, John was the son of the late Charles Cope and Ruth Teegardin, who survives.
John loved his job at Midwest Auto Parts in Fort Wayne, where he worked for the past 42 years.
He enjoyed being outdoors, mushroom hunting, golfing, fishing, going to estate sales, and spending time with his friends on the weekends.
Surviving are his daughters, Autumn (Ryan) Ferguson, Heather Cope, and Dawn Cope; four grandchildren; sisters, Tami Cope, and Sheri (Joe) Bissonnette; and three nieces.
John was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Teegardin.
A service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 11 a.m. until the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
