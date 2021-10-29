WOLCOTTVILLE — Lampros T. “Bobby” Bellos, 71, of Pretty Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on March 4, 1950, in Vrisélla, Thespvotia, Greece, to Theodoros and Anastasia (Exarchos) Bellos. They preceded him in death.
On Dec. 6, 2003, in Lexington, Kentucky, he married Phyllis Slone.
Mr. Bellos was the owner and operator of Bellos Painting, LLC.
Bobby was a good cook and he enjoyed eating everything he made. His family enjoyed his cooking, or, at least most of what he created. He will fondly be remembered for the stories he told.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Bellos, of Pretty Lake; a daughter, Margaret (Mike) Blankenship, of LaGrange; two sons, Ken (Sherri) Ramey, of Cree Lake and Rod (Paula) Ramey, of LaGrange; six grandchildren, Zachary Ramey, Andrea Bauman, Kameron Ramey, Kendra Ramey, Brandon Blankenship and April Blankenship; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Stavros (Panagiota) Bellos, of Hudson, Florida; a niece, Stacy Bellos, of Hudson, Florida; and a nephew, Teddy Bellos, of Massachusetts.
Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Willie Collins officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodruff Cemetery.
Visitation is on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from 3-5 p.m., at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
