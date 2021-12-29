AUBURN — Glen D. Humbarger, 68, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at his home in Auburn.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana, to Loren D. and Lois (Bassett) Humbarger.
Glen married Michelle L. Osbun on June 16, 2001, in Auburn.
He was a truck driver for Vulcraft for 16 years and Nucor for more than 15 years. He owned and operated the Oasis Tavern in St. Joe for several years before returning to drive truck for Evans Trucking for 16 years.
Surviving are his wife, Michelle Humbarger, of Auburn; two daughters, Brittany N. (Matthew) Herring, of Waterloo and Ashley R. Renfrow, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Noah Renfrow and Mila Herring; three siblings, Edwin (Dwana) Humbarger, of Blackstone, Massachusetts, L.D. (Karen) Humbarger, of Huntertown and Darlene Carr, of St. Joe; sister-in-law, Carol Humbarger, of St. Joe; father-in-law, Ronald Osbun, of Auburn; brother-in-law, Rodney (Kim) Osbun, of Hamilton; sister-in-law, Catherine (Jorge) Schmidt, of Pleasant Lake; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jerry Humbarger and Duane Humbarger; and a brother-in-law, Nick Carr.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Six Corners Cemetery, 8220 OH-2, Hicksville, OH 43526, with Jeff Humbarger officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Glen’s family in care of Michelle Humbarger.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
