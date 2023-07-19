Edward Kennedy

GARRETT — Edward A. Kennedy passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home in Garrett, Indiana. He was 88 years old.
Edward was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was lovingly known as “Poppy” by his family.
He enjoyed going for rides, grocery shopping, Chik-fil-A sandwiches and just hanging out with his wife Ginger. He also loved his pie and cookies!
Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (Smith) Kennedy; parents, Don and Velma (Jordan) Kennedy; brothers, Ray Kennedy and Paul “Butch” Kennedy; sister, Patty (Kennedy) Royer; sisters-in-law, Beverly Kennedy and Evelyn Kennedy; brother-in-law, Bob Miller; and son-in-law, David Knott.
Surviving are his second wife, Ginger (Kaeck) Kennedy; daughters, Marisa Kennedy and Abby (Kennedy) Knott; three stepchildren, Todd Hart and his wife, Rachel, Tracey (Hart) Bowers and her husband, David, and Catina (Hart) Gunion and her husband, Buddy; granddaughter, Heather Housel and her husband, Aaron; step-grandchildren, Nicholas Horstman and his wife, Ashley, Andrew Hart, Andrew Bowers, Jonathan Bowers, Brennecke Gunion and Braeton Gunion; great-grandchildren, Alex Muzzillo, MacKenzie (Davis) Phillips and her husband, Kit, and Cooper Davis; great-great-grandchildren, Maverick Muzzillo, Hunter Muzzillo, Nova Muzzillo and Kashton Phillips; brothers, Russ Kennedy and Dale Kennedy; sisters and brother-in-law, Marilyn Miller and Jane Ann and Mike Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn are assisting the family with arrangements.
To send the family condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
