KENDALLVILLE — Doris Virginia Jackson, 86, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born July 5, 1936, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Howard and Flora (Speelman) Whitcomb.
She married Curtis Lee Jackson on Sept. 5. 1954, in Aurora, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 1966.
Doris moved to the Kendallville area in 1971, coming from Napoleon, Ohio.
She then married Carleton Hubbart. He preceded her in death on Sept.15, 2015.
She was a school bus driver when she lived in Ohio. After moving to Kendallville, she worked for 17 years at Kraft Foods.
Doris enjoyed crocheting and was very good at it. She also enjoyed listening to gospel music from the Gaithers, but her greatest joy was her family. She dearly loved them and the time she spent with them.
Surviving are her six children, Connie (Randy) Ray of Bloomington, Kathy (Mike) Hartman of Fenton, Missouri, Tom (Kathy) Jackson of Kendallville, William Lee (Angie) Jackson of Cincinnati, Amy Hubbart of Kendallville, and Edward Hubbart of Union, Kentucky; 14 grandchildren, Levi Jackson, Anna Jackson, Sam Jackson, Alivia Hubbart, Alex Hubbart, Madeline Hubbart, John Hubbart, Kim Hartman, Jessie Young, Elia, Fedil, Veronica, Cecelia, and Ramona; 16 great-grandchildren including Riley Jackson, Grayson Jackson, Philip Musselman and Ethan Musselman; two great-great-grandchildren; and a half-sister, Joyce Radar of California.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Jackson, and two brothers, Howard Whitcomb Jr. and Raymond Whitcomb.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, at noon at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Hamm of Stroh Church of Christ officiating.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Glenwood Cemetery in Napoleon, Ohio.
Visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 27, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Noble Hospice.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
