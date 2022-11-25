HAMILTON — Jeffrey E. McCann, 80, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Cameron Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1942, in Auburn, Indiana, to Raymond D. and Marvel M. (Smith) McCann.
He was a graduate of Butler High School in Butler, Indiana, received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and then received a Master of Science Degree in Mathematics from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jeff married Marsha A. Oberlin on Aug. 19, 1972, in Auburn, and she survives in Hamilton.
Jeff worked for NASA in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory for five years. During that time, he ran the flight controls for the Mariner Probe. He then returned to Indiana, and taught physics for Northern Wells Community School for one year, and then taught math for Hamilton Community Schools, retiring after 29 years of service.
Jeff and Marsha enjoyed having four old English sheepdogs. Jeff was an avid runner and ran the Boston Marathon in 1986, and he also carried the torch for the 1996 Olympics in Gary, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marsha McCann; sister and brother-in-law, Linda S. and James Singer, of Waynesville, North Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Larry D. and Nora McCann, of Butler; seven nieces and nephews, Renee and Randy Russell, Amy and Bruce Prosser, Shane Oberlin, Jamie and Jennifer McCann, Minde Raney, Kristie Laub and Carrie Ballentine.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Bruce Prosser officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Old English Sheepdog Rescue of Southern California Inc., 820 Wilson Place, Santa Monica, CA 90405.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
