LAGRANGE — Edna J. Bontrager, 77, of LaGrange, (district: 39), Indiana, died at 1:05 p.m., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on July 31, 1945, in LaGrange County, to Jonas and Edna (Troyer) Weaver.
On Oct. 24, 1963, in LaGrange, she married Lester M. Bontrager. He died on May 29, 2008.
Surviving are three sons, Calvin Ray Bontrager, Paul Devon (LeEtta) Bontrager and Kenny Wayne (Edna) Bontrager, all of LaGrange; 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Hochstetler, of Topeka and Lydia Borntrager, of Goshen; two brothers, Harry (Mary) Weaver, of Topeka and Harley (Ella) Weaver, of Dalton, Wisconsin; three brothers-in-law, Ervin Yoder, of LaGrange, Howard (Etta) Miller, of Ligonier and David Wengerd, of LaGrange; two sisters-in-law, Martha Miller, of Topeka and Mary Weaver, of Shipshewana.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Orville Dean Bontrager; two grandsons; five sisters, Anna Jacobs, Elsie Miller, Ella Yoder, Esther Miller and Susie Wengerd; and one brother, Calvin Weaver.
Edna was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be all day on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the family's residence, 6055 W. 050 S., LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Earl Yoder residence, 6110 W. 050 S., LaGrange.
Services will be conducted by Bishop John Mishler and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
