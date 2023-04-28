ANGOLA — Lewis H. Newnam, 82, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1940, in Angola, Indiana, to Max C. and Mildred D. “Dixie” (Lewis) Newnam.
Lewis graduated from Angola High School in 1959, and received his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Tri-State University in 1963.
Lewis married the love of his life, Dorthea A. “Dottie” Stafford on April 14, 1964.
He served his country in the Indiana Army National Guard as a 1st Lieutenant. He was an Infantry Platoon leader assigned to A Company 1/293 Infantry Battalion.
Lewis worked in the family business, Newnam Tire Service in Angola, Indiana, for many years with his father from 1944 to 1985. In 1990, he started Eagle-Eye Commodities, a military surplus wholesale business until he retired in 2015.
He was a member of Fairview Missionary Church, Angola and AOPA, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Lewis was a pilot and enjoyed flying airplanes and model aircraft.
Surviving are his children, Steven (Terri) Newnam of Nashville, Indiana, and Reneé Newnam, of Los Angeles, California; two grandchildren, Jon (Ashley) Newnam, of Columbus, Ohio, and Karen (Miah) Wood, of Westfield, Indiana; four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mary (Bill) Lipman, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Dorthea A. “Dottie” Newnam, on April 26, 2001.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Joel Greenwood officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
Military Honors by Angola American Legion Post 31 and the U.S. Army Honor’s Guard and burial will immediately follow the service at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
