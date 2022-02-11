HAMILTON — Kimberly Ann “Kim” Gnagy, 62, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at her home in Hamilton, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1959, in Angola, Indiana.
Kim was a 1978 graduate of Hamilton High School. She attended Tri-State University in Angola where she received Bachelor Degrees in Accounting and Computer Science.
Kim worked for Group Dekko International in Kendallville for 20 years. She currently worked alongside her father and stepmother at Hamilton Lake Marine in Hamilton.
She was a lifetime member of Hamilton Church of Christ, where she also served as the church treasure.
Kim enjoyed her precious cats. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her niece and nephew. She also loved traveling to Cape Coral, Florida, with her friends and family several times a year and enjoyed the numerous trips to Europe, with her travel buddies.
Surviving are her father and stepmother, James and Janice Gnagy, of Hamilton; brother and sister-in-law, Bradley “Brad” and Sarah Gnagy, of Fort Wayne; niece, Carmen Gnagy; and nephew, Graham Gnagy.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene (Husselman) Gnagy; brother, Jeffery Gnagy; and infant sister, Lisa Gnagy.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Hamilton Church of Christ, 4505 E. Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, with Jeff Alexander officiating.
Burial will take place at Hamilton Cemetery in Hamilton.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
