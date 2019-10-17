BUTLER — Max L. Moughler, 77, of Butler, Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
Max was born on March 22, 1942, in Butler, to Ray O. and Elnor (Oberlin) Moughler.
He was a graduate of Butler High School, served in the U.S. Army, and retired from Dana Corporation.
Survivors include three nieces, Tari Dove, of Butler, Kathy Wilhelm, of Auburn, and Suzanne Hitchcock, of Fort Wayne; and a sister-in-law, Sally Bushong, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Moughler.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St. Auburn.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pastor Jerry Weller will be officiating.
Burial will be at Butler Cemetery.
