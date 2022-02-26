ALBION — Fay Louise (Leitch) (Wilson) Malony, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Jefferson Township, Noble County, Indiana, to Owen B. and Dorothy D. (Potter) Leitch.
She graduated from Rome City High School, and attended IBA.
Fay had many hobbies and interests through the years. She enjoyed reading, gardening and flower arranging and playing cards at the Senior Center in Kendallville.
Fay was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was active with the former Martha Circle, and the camera club. She was also active with the Noble County Community Concerts, the Progress Club of Noble County, was on bowling leagues at Albion Bowl, and a member of the Crazy 8's Social Club. Fay also loved to travel and traveled the world with her second husband.
Fay married Walter O. Wilson on July 21, 1953. He preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 1974.
She later married Walter Malony on Sept. 8, 1978. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2003.
She is survived by her daughter, Carla (the Rev. Bret) Frymier; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Judith Leitch and June Wilson; and brother-in-law, Vern "PeeWee" (Patricia) Wilson.
In addition to her first and second husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Walter Wayne WIlson; daughter, Lisa Kay (Wilson) Stahlhut; great-grandchild, Jessie James Whitacker; and siblings, Byron Leitch, Marian E. Leitch, Beulah Leitch Miller, Allice Huff and Orland Leitch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 N. Orange St., Albion, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
The Rev. Bret Frymier will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 5-8 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Harper Funeral Home, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Burial will be next to her first husband Walter Wilson, at Rehobeth Cemetery, rural Albion.
Contributions in Fay's memory may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
