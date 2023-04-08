BUTLER — Jack Eugene Arnold, age 63, of Butler, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his family.
Jack was a graduate of Homestead High in Fort Wayne, and considered himself a commercial tourist as owner/operator of JDSA Trucking since 2007.
He was a life member of OOIDA (Owner Operator Independent Driver Association), and a former Teamster. He loved the outdoors, fishing, yardwork, landscaping, camping, barbequing and traveling. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.
Jack Eugene Arnold was born on March 27, 1960, in Fort Wayne, the son of Ronald and Beverly (Craig) Arnold.
He married Denise Speakman on July 25, 1997, in Fort Wayne and she survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his parents, Ronald and Beverly Arnold of Fort Wayne; three sons, Justin (Amanda) Arnold of Fort Wayne, and Sean (Destiny Hill) Arnold and Austin (Brooke Gray) Arnold, both of Butler; one daughter, Ashley Arnold of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; a brother, David; and a sister, Rhonda.
A celebration of Jack’s life will take place at a later date.
Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials are requested to Ronald McDonald House of Toledo or Parkview Hospice.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
