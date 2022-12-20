KENDALLVILLE —Paul Harold Jokisch Sr., 84, of Kendallville, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born July 11, 1938, in Mascoutah, Illinois, to Harold and Catherine (Wuebbles) Jokisch.
He married Debby May Erwin on Nov. 8, 1958.
They moved to the rural Kendallville area in November 1994 from Clarkston, Michigan.
Mr. Jokisch owned and operated Paul Jokisch Excavating in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Debby M. Jokisch of Kendallville; three daughters, Cathy (Lynn) Sims of Chipley, Florida, Connie Jokisch of Tallahassee, Florida, and Rhonda (Craig) McCall of Charlotte, North Carolina; three sons, Dave Jokisch of White Lake, Michigan, Dan (Gayle) Jokisch of Clarkston, Michigan, and Paul (Carrie) Jokisch Jr. of Troy, Michigan; 13 grandchildren, Chase (Lauren-Ashley) Sims, Chelsea (John) Mulholland, Chole Sims, Bethany Jokisch, Paul Jokisch III, Johnny Jokisch, Colin (Melissa) Jokisch, Logan (Chris) Barber, Christina (Michael) Brown, Daniel (Madeline) Jokisch, Brooke McCall, Avery McCall, and Shayne McCall; nine great-grandchildren, Scarlett Sims, Maevalyn Sims, Hilton Sims, Brayden Mulholland, Bennett Mulholland, Brody Mulholland, Olivia Jokisch, Jackson Barber, and Eleanor Brown; a sister, Maryann Schlesinger of Belleville, Illinois; and two brothers, David Jokisch of Belleville, Illinois, and Daniel Jokisch of Belleville, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Eileen Jokisch.
Paul’s hobbies were farming, reading the Bible, working with horses and cattle and riding around on his golf cart fixing fences.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place in the spring at his farm in rural Kendallville.
Young Family Funeral Homes, Kendallville, is in charge of arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.