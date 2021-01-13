LIGONIER — Allen L. Taylor, age 58, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home.
He was born on April 16, 1962, in Goshen, Indiana, the son of Thomas and Diana (Metzger) Taylor.
Allen is survived by his son, Joshua Jacobs, of Wawaka; parents, Thomas and Diana Taylor, of Ligonier; one grandchild; brother, Bryan (Jill) Taylor, of Ligonier; and sister, Joanna (Stephen) Hathaway, of Ligonier.
Allen was a 1981 graduate of West Noble High School. He worked at Sunshine Market in Topeka for more than 30 years.
Allen enjoyed mushroom hunting, bowling and fishing.
A memorial service will be held in Allen’s honor at 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
A gathering of family and friends will take place two hours prior to the 6 p.m., service on Friday.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Behavioral Health Fort Wayne.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.