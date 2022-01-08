GARRETT — Doris L. Kees, 87, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1934, in Hamilton, Indiana, to Arthur W. and Lucy (Beard) Newcomer.
She was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett.
Doris was married to Harry Kees on Oct. 31, 1952, in Garrett. He preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1998.
She is survived by son, Dennis (Deborah) Kees, of Waterford, Michigan; daughter, Nancy (Gary) Thompson, of Metamora, Michigan; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Richard Newcomer, of Auburn, Jerry (Bonnie) Newcomer, of Kendallville, Lyle Newcomer, of LaGrange and Dale (Mary) Newcomer, of San Francisco, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents; brothers, Charles, Max and Dean; and sister, Helen Barger.
Visitation and services will be for family only on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services at 1 p.m., at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
At the request of the family, masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, St. Joe, Indiana. Please, no flowers.
Direct contributions in Doris' memory to Lewy Body Foundation for Alzheimer's Research or American Cancer Society.
To sign the online guestbook or to leave a condolence, visit www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
