MIDDLEBURY — Wade Justin Lovely, age 64, of Middlebury, passed away at his home on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Mr. Lovely was born near Hueysville, Kentucky, on March 2, 1958, to William Lovely and Norma (Shepard) Lovely. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army and owned J&W Auto Repair.
Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly and Jeremy Lewis, of Middlebury and Kristina Trittipo, of Middlebury.; son, Justin and Nicole Lovely, of Middlebury; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Duane Lovely, of Avilla; and sisters, Kaye and Rob Fisher, of Fort Wayne, Zaundra and Carter Hicks, of South Milford and Lynda Wicker, of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Tim Lovely, in 2002.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with visitation at 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
