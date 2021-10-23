RICHMOND — Janet Kay Brooks Bisson, age 67, of Richmond, Indiana, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Arbor Trace.
Jan was born on Feb. 4, 1954, in Richmond, Indiana, to Harlan and Lois Rohe Brooks.
She graduated from Richmond High School in 1972, followed by a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1976, and a master’s degree from the University of St. Francis in 1992.
Jan lived in Fort Wayne and Angola, Indiana, for many years and was a dedicated mother to her three children.
She spent much of her career as a mental health counselor and organized one of the first HIV/AIDS Task Forces in Northeast Indiana. Jan was also active with her local Tri-Kappa sorority chapter in Angola, helping them raise funds throughout the years with her delicious baked goods and cheesecakes.
Survivors include her three children, Adrian (Beth) Bisson and Drew Bisson (Jennifer Reister), both of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Dr. Lindsay (Kyle) Hardley, of Angola; eight grandchildren, Brayden, Alexis, Reagan, and Harper Hardley, Alice Johnson, and Orin, Clark, and Birgitta Bisson; sisters, Sharon Barger and Darlene Carter; three nieces and one great-niece; one nephew and four great-nephews; cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial visitation for Janet Kay Brooks Bisson will be from noon to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating.
Burial will be at Earlham Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
