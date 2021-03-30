GARRETT — James “Jim” Francis Binz Jr., died in his sleep at 10:16 p.m., on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randallia Campus in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Lafayette, Indiana, and raised in Garrett, Indiana, by Elvis and James Binz Sr.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1969 and a Master of Science Degree in Psychology in 1975, both from St. Francis College.
He married his amazing wife, Mary Binz, in 1987.
Mr. Binz started his career as a teacher, but then became an administrator at the Fort Wayne State Developmental Center. He ended his career as a case coordinator for the Bureau of Developmental Disabilities with a career total of 40 years, working for the State of Indiana.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was proud of his two lovely daughters. He was the happy beneficiary of stylish haircuts from the skilled hands of his daughter. He loved talking about guns and shooting with his son-in-law. He was known affectionately by his grandsons as Peepaw.
He had a generous heart and a witty sense of humor. He had a proclivity for Charles Dickens novels and America’s 1st Freedom magazines. He could often be found sitting in a recliner, reading a book and listening to classical music. He was known by many as a well-read history buff who would have won Jeopardy if he had competed. He was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Mary K. Binz; daughter, Stephanie Naish, married to Justin Naish, with sons, Brody, Evan and Eli; and daughter, Sophia Binz, engaged to Christopher Lubrin; and brothers, Mike Binz and John Binz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, Indiana, at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Graveside services will follow the Mass.
Calling will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, in Garrett.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be sent in the form of flower donations or contributions to the organization, Live Action.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
