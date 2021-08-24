SYRACUSE — Mildred M. “Milly” Ginger, 86, of Syracuse, Indiana, died at 6:55 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 8, 1934, in Syracuse, Indiana, to Orbra W. and Ruby L. (Wilkinson) Bobeck.
She was a lifetime Syracuse area resident, graduated in 1952, from New Paris High School and attended Goshen College and Warner’s Beauty College in Fort Wayne. She was married on July 3, 1980, in Syracuse, Indiana, to Leland W. “Bill” Ginger, who preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2010.
She worked in the banking business from 1961, until she retired in 2019, from Lake City Bank in Syracuse, and formerly worked at State Bank of Syracuse and First National Bank in Warsaw. She was a licensed beautician and worked in Goshen and Syracuse at local beauty shops in her early working years.
She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Syracuse and Elkhart County Extension Homemakers Club. She attended the Church of the Brethren in North Webster and was formerly affiliated with the Hex Grange in Syracuse.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Felix Sickels) Woods, of Syracuse; son, Steven (Jeannie) Savage, of Warsaw; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orbra Bobeck and Ruby Darr; husband; son, Joseph Savage; grandson, Hayden Savage and infant sister, Ruby K. Bobeck.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Wyman officiating.
Burial will follow at Hire Cemetery in Ligonier.
Preferred memorials may be given to North Webster Church of the Brethren.
To send condolences to the family of Milly Ginger, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.