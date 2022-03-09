AUBURN — Marilyn J. King, 67, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1955, in Gary, Indiana, to Walter and Leatrice (Greenwood) King.
Marilyn leaves behind her family and friends at ResCare.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
The Rev. Dr. Robert Craig will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn at a later date.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to ResCare Northern Indiana, 4410 Executive Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
