ANGOLA — Marian J. Mullinix, 90, of rural Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Life Care Center in LaGrange.
She was born on Jan. 19, 1933, in Stroh, Indiana, to Jay C. Allen Sr., and Mamie Hazel (Putt) Allen.
She had worked at Farmers State Bank in Stroh and she also had her own realty company.
Marian enjoyed reading, flowers and watching birds.
Surviving are her husband, James C. Mullinix, of Angola; a daughter, Deborah (Kelly Moore) Reynolds, of Idaho; a son, James Brian (Deepali) Tracey, of Fort Wayne; a stepson, DeWayne (Lois) Mullinix, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Jason “Jake” Reynolds, of Oregon, Benjamin Tracey, of Fort Wayne and Travis Tracey, of Fort Wayne; and two sisters, Charlette (Bill) Connelly, of LaGrange and Lois Jean Smith, of Goshen.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Tracey in 1982; her mother, Mamie Lorish; her father, Jay C. Allen Sr.; two sisters, Naomi Taylor and Helen Schannen; and a brother, Jay C. Allen Jr.
Memorial services will be Friday, June 2, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
