BLUFFTON — Jack W. Hoffer, 76, passed away on Tuesday evening, Sept. 14, 2021, at his residence in Bluffton, Indiana, following an extended illness.
Jack was born in Butler, Indiana, on Oct. 25, 1944, to James A. and Wilma R. (Fuller) Hoffer. Both parents preceded him in death.
He graduated from Butler High School in 1962, where he was active with many of the sports teams during his high school career.
Jack married Doris J. (Mason) on Jan. 6, 1962, in Butler, Indiana. She survives in Bluffton.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.
Jack worked as a quality control manager for Simpson Industries and Metaldyne Corporation, retiring in 2011.
Jack enjoyed playing golf and was an avid bowler. He enjoyed snowmobiling, playing Bridge, spending winters in Florida with his wife, and family vacations to South Haven, Michigan.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by two daughters, Karen Sue (Todd) Herendeen, of Butler, Indiana, and Kathy Jo (Michael) Sampson, of Indianapolis, Indiana; two sons, Jeffrey Alan Hoffer, of Fort Wayne and Steven John Hoffer, of Butler, Indiana; six grandchildren, Travis, Tyler, Danielle, Jacob, Mason and Claire; and 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Patricia (Ed) Shilling, of Spencerville, Indiana.
Aside from his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a brother, Max Hoffer.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 325 W. Washington St., Bluffton, Indiana.
Pastor Sherrie Drake will officiate services.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m., until service time at the church.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials for Jack may be made to Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice or Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.
Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
