AUBURN — William “Bill” Brace, 98, died on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at his home in rural Auburn, Indiana.
He was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Dec. 28, 1924, a son of the late Fordyce C. and Ethel V. (Hinkley) Brace.
He married Donna L. Yoder on May 21, 1948, and she preceded him in death on May 15, 2017.
Surviving are his children, Suzanne (Robert) Carpenter, of Auburn, Indiana, Diane (Charles) Barrington, of South Bend, Indiana, Colleen (James) Conrad, Huntertown, Indiana, Kurt Brace, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Ramona (Tim) Brindle, of Auburn, Indiana, Julie Brace Hissong, of Auburn, Indiana, Linda Wallace (Rick Smith), of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and Nathan (Brandi) Brace, of Evans, Georgia; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Liechty, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon R. Smith; brothers, Dale J. Brace and John E. Brace; and brother-in-law, Paul Liechty.
He lived a life of a by-gone era. He grew up during the hard times of the Great Depression, attending a one-room schoolhouse in Hopewell, Indiana. A long walk to school, he’d check his trap lines and then place his shotgun alongside the other students’ rifles in the corner of the classroom. Recess was for students only. “What happened on the playground, stayed on the playground” he used to say.
Bill joined the Navy during WWII to escape the monotony of the farm. He attended military officers’ training at Purdue University and was transferred to Duke University. He excelled as a member of the boxing team in college. While stationed in San Francisco Bay, he survived a sinking wooden ship that had caught on fire, by swimming to shore. Never seeing any combat overseas, he humbly declined all honor flight invitations to Washington D.C., because he felt the honor belonged to others.
He met his wife, Donna, at the old Silver Moon Skating Rink in Waterloo, and they were married for 69 years.
Dad insisted we quote him as saying “I don’t care if Indiana University beats Purdue University or if Purdue University beats Indiana University, or if they even play the game”.
Calling will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hopewell United Brethren Church, 6852 C.R. 35 Auburn, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Charles Barrington officiating.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to ProMedica (Heartland) Hospice, 2720 Dupont Commerce Court #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit cbwfuneralhome.com.
