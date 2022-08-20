GARRETT — Brenda Rigby, 65, died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her home in Garrett, Indiana.
She was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Nov. 25, 1956, to Richard and Rosalie (Niles) Boyd.
Brenda was a former employee at DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn and TI Automotive in Ashley.
She is survived by a daughter, a son and their spouses, Shawn R. and Ralph Clifford, of Garrett and Russell and Jennifer Rigby, of Auburn; four grandchildren, Zac Clifford, Reba Clifford, Preston Rigby and Olivia Rigby; four great-grandchildren, Scarlet, DeLainey, Adeline and Stella; five siblings and their spouses, Richard and Dianna Boyd, of Waterloo, Cathy and Joel Kloepper, of Pleasant Lake, Balinda Brown, of Butler, Jackie and Jim Pfefferkorn, of Auburn and Casey and Kim Boyd, of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant sisters, Lilly and Barbara Boyd; and a brother-in-law, Danny Brown.
A Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
The family is receiving friends and relatives two hours prior to the service from 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
