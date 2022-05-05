ORLAND — “Pepper” Phillip F. Neihardt, 76, of Orland, Indiana, died on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort. Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on April 19, 1946, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Max and Dorothy (Shemberger) Neihardt. They preceded him in death.
Pepper was a graduate of Brighton High School in 1964.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army during Vietnam in 1966.
On Oct. 1, 1966, he married Jane A. Bond at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bronson, Michigan.
Pepper worked at various different occupations after being raised as a farmer. He owned a trucking company, the Wall Lake Tavern, a Gun and Bait Store (The Pepperbox), was the plant operator for Reith-Riley Asphalt company and finished his career working as a plant operator for Brooks Construction.
He was a member of Orland American Legion Post #423, a proud 5th generation Neihardt to become a Mason, and was a member of Star Lodge #225 F&AM of Orland for 50 years, and he was a member of the Operators Engineers #103.
Pepper had a love for spending time up north at his cabin in Michigan. In his younger years, he enjoyed racing Dragsters and Funny Cars. When winter arrived, he found pleasure in ice fishing for smelt.
He was the kind of person who never met a stranger and could talk to anyone.
His mother, Dorothy, helped to cement his love for the Detroit Tigers and he passed that on to his family.
Surviving are his wife, Jane Neihardt, of Orland, Indiana; a son, Patrick (Linda) Neihardt, of Angola, Indiana; a daughter, Pam Steele, of Orland, Indiana; four grandchildren, Adam (Jennifer) Steele, Alex Steele, Allan Steele and Allison Steele; and two great-grandchildren, Adalyn Steele and Nathaniel Steele; a sister, Judy Routh, of North Webster, Indiana; and a brother, Marty (Vickie) Neihardt, of Howe, Indiana.
Cremation is taking place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
Memorials may be contributed in Pepper’s memory to the Orland Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 446, Orland, IN 46776 or Star Lodge #225 F&AM, 4620 W. C.R. 200 N, Angola, IN 46703 or Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club Inc., P.O. Box 217, Leo, IN 46765
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
