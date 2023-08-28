Raymond Pulver Jr. Aug 28, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Raymond Lee Pulver Jr., 60, of Leo, Indiana, died on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Arrangements are with Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Fort Wayne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should Indiana hike its cigarette tax from 99.5 cents per pack? You voted: Yes, by at least $1 Yes, by $2 or more No Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2023 NEIN Real Estate Guide 2023 Whitley County Readers' Choice Awards 2023 Summer Fun 2023 Discover Northeast Indiana 2023 Graduation - The News Sun 2023 Graduation - Garrett Clipper 2023 Graduation - Herald Republican 2023 Graduation - The Star The Star Readers' Choice 2023 Noble County Senior Expo Guide 2023 Kick off to Summer 2023 Spring Home and Garden 2023 Steuben County Community Guide 2023 2023 Steuben Calendar Steuben County Visitors Guide 2023 Northeast Indiana Eats 2023 Noble County Community Guide 2023 Senior Services Directory NEI 2023 Sylvan Lake Directory 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFremont couple facing child neglect chargesKeke Palmer hails Sergio Hudson for helping to 'accentuate' her figureParkview to close DeKalb, LaGrange birthing centersEN board member confronts speakers' hostilityAngola hears plea for support from Humane ShelterFire destroys rural Albion homeOne dead, one arrested in Tuesday incidentAlbion man arrested on meth making chargeJail BookingsPolice blotter Images Videos CommentedMarijuana also alters driving capabilities (2)Wilder receives Changemaker Award (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Hepworth recognized by 101 Lakes Trust Angola Class of 1983 holds 40th reunion The Best Time to Book Holiday Travel Is Very Soon Dad creates teddy bears with medical devices to help disabled children Can you rely on AI for CPR instructions? Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari ‘secretly had no intention of having children with the singer’ Kathy Griffin stuns fans by showing off massively swollen lips after getting her MOUTH tattooed! I'm the luckiest guy in the world, says Gene Simmons
