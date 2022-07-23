GARRETT — Dale E. Moore, of Garrett, Indiana, joined his beloved wife in eternity, on Monday, July 18, 2022. He passed away at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.
He was a great man, a friend to all and had the gift of gab. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his son, Steven Moore and daughter-in law, Elizabeth Moore; grandsons, Spencer Moore, Logan Moore and Hunter Moore; and granddaughter, Faith Moore; sister, Trudy Trumbower; and brother, Kenneth Moore and Warren Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George L. Moore and Joyce E. Moore (McCuiston), of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and his wife, Deborah A. Moore (Steele).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Garrett American Legion from 2-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.