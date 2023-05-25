Betty Preston, age 87, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at home.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Church United Methodist, Kendallville.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.