AVILLA — Barbara Jean Krehl, 93, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
She was born on June 8, 1928, in Noble County, Indiana, to Arthur and Juanita (Tuttle) Smith.
She was a 1946 graduate of Kendallville High School and a 1948 graduate of International Business College.
She then went to work for Stogdill and Kuhn Insurance Company in Fort Wayne.
On June 11, 1950, in Kendallville, she married Eugene Walter Krehl. He preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 1972.
Mrs. Krehl, her husband, and sons were farmers in DeKalb County, and she continued to farm for 41 years following his death.
She was a member of Wayne Center United Methodist Church near Kendallville.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Kim Krehl, of Kendallville and David Bradley Krehl, DVM and Kendel Krehl, of Martinsburg, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Kara (Cory) Krehl-Mayse, of Kendallville, Jason (Kari) Krehl, of Corunna, Jessica (Nathan) Wappes, of Wolcottville, Elliot (Lynnea) Krehl, of Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, Kyle (Scott) Stern, of Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, and Noah (Abby) Krehl, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; 12 great-grandchildren, Brock Trowbridge, Bryce Trowbridge, Bryn Trowbridge, Dylan Krehl, Gavyn Krehl, Karter Wappes, Lena Wappes, Calvin Krehl, Bradley Krehl, Raisey Stern, Birdie Stern and Kit Krehl; a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and William Percifield, of Franklin; and a nephew, Roger Lirot II.
She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Imogene and Roger Lirot.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Steven Koziol of Zion Lutheran Church, West Fairfield, officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Jason Krehl, Elliot Krehl, Noah Krehl, Brock Trowbridge, Bryce Trowbridge and Dylan Krehl.
Visitation is Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Wayne Center United Methodist Church, Presence Sacred Heart Home, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.