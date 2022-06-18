LAGRANGE —Paul Earl Reffett, 88, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Reffett was born on Oct. 17, 1933, in Langley, Kentucky, to Whitten and LuCinda (Ratliff) Reffett.
Paul was a 1952 graduate of Grass Creek High School in Grass Creek, Indiana. Living in LaGrange County for more than 40 years, he moved to the area from Fulton County, Indiana.
Paul was a lifelong farmer, having raised crops and numerous livestock throughout the years. He enjoyed doing woodworking, but his greatest joy was the time spent with his family.
On March 24, 1954, in Fletchers Lake, Indiana, he married Donna Gault; Mrs. Reffett survives in LaGrange.
Also surviving are his four children, John (Joetta) Reffett, of LaGrange, Indiana, Cindy Boyer, of Middlebury, Indiana, Paula (Mike) Schlemmer, of Carmel, Indiana, and Bonnie Kuehner, of LaGrange, Indiana; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lottie Kotterman, of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Kelsa (Phil) Carr, of Rochester, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Ida Reffett, of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Whitten and LuCinda Reffett; three brothers; a sister; and 10 half-brothers and sisters.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 2 p.m., until the service time at 6 p.m.
The visitation and services will be held at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Pastor Jamey Smith will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
