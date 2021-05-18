FORT WAYNE — Steven Mensch, 63, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, did not complete the crossword puzzle on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Steve was a journeyman industrial electrician for nearly 14 years at Kraft Heinz. He had previously retired from Eaton Corp (formerly Weatherhead and Dana Corp.) after 30 years of service.
Steve was a proud husband, father and grandfather and a devoted provider. He loved sharing photos and videos of his family; collecting vintage tools and flashlights; fishing with his sons; camping and canoeing in Michigan; reading books about WWII; listening to classic rock; following IU basketball; and working on the daily crossword puzzle.
Steve is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ann; sons, Brendan (Rachel) Mensch and Kevan (Britni) Mensch; daughters, Kristan (Zachary) Seitz and Ellen Mensch; and grandchildren, Mya Mensch and Julian Seitz, all of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are his mother, Iona (Hamlett) Mensch, of Fort Wayne; brothers, James (Karen) Mensch, of Chicago, Illinois, and Thomas (Pamela) Mensch, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Theresa (Brian) Kelley, of Englewood, Colorado, Sarah Hull, of Fort Wayne and Onie Mensch, of Fort Wayne; many nieces and nephews; and good friends Bill and Cathie Huston.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. James R. Mensch, whom he missed every day.
Those who knew Steve are welcome to share memories of him from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, May 21, 2021, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., in Fort Wayne. A memorial service will take place there at 7 p.m. Masks required.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.
