LIGONIER — Carole Ann (Garvin) Bewley, 82, of Ligonier, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home after fighting COVID-19 for five months.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1938, in Rochester, Indiana, to George L. and Florence S. (Westfall) Garvin.
On Oct. 11, 1958, she married Harvey C. Bewley, and they were married for 54 years. He died on March 6, 2013.
Surviving are daughters, Julia L. (James) Fitzsimmons, of Schererville, Indiana, Anna E. (Matthew) Carboneau, of Goshen, Indiana, and Patricia L. (Brian) Kirkpatrick, of Spring Hill, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dorothy K. (Robert, deceased) Bish, of Albion, Indiana, and M. Susan Thuillard, of Ligonier, Indiana.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; and a brother, John L. “Jack” Garvin.
Carole graduated from Ligonier High School in 1956.
She started her career as a secretary for the Navy Department in Washington, D.C., where she met her husband, Harvey. Carole worked as a certified medical transcriptionist and an administrative assistant most of her career, retiring in November 1999, from the Indiana State Teachers Association.
She was a seamstress, as well, and continued sewing until her death. She was a member of the Galloway-Prentice Chapter, Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), volunteered with the Ligonier Historical Museum and attended most recently, Cromwell Lutheran Church, where she made quilt squares and masks.
Carole loved opera music, specifically, Luciano Pavarotti, hosting parties, making finger sandwiches and crocheting. Carole also learned to knit, tat and loved collecting antique dishes.
Carole and Harvey loved traveling in their retirement and even visited Germany in 1980, to visit their daughter, Julia, and meet their first grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at Violett Cemetery, 2818 Violett Road, Goshen, IN 46526 on June 5, 2021. Please go to www.rrefh.com for service time.
In lieu of flowers, Tribute/Memorial gifts for the Alzheimer’s Association in Carole’s honor, should be directed to Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home 311 S. Main St., Goshen, IN 46526
