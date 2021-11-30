LAOTTO — Carol Kay Balliet, 67, of LaOtto, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born April 22, 1954, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Hobart Hinkson Sr., and Donna (Pattee) Hinkson.
On May 3, 1998, in Garrett, Indiana, she married Ronald Allen Balliet.
Mrs. Balliet was a member of Churubusco Church of the Nazarene.
She had worked at Tokheim in Albion, operated a daycare for children in her home, and at the daycare at Pine Hills Church in Fort Wayne.
Carol enjoyed crafts, crocheting, cross-stitching, playing Bingo, and country music. She was a happy, upbeat lady, but everyone knew better than to bother her while she was watching college basketball. She dearly loved children and the lake home she and her husband built.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald Balliet, of LaOtto; a daughter, Jenny (Dan) Gebert, of Fort Wayne; a son, Jeremy Graves, of Avilla; four grandchildren, Leah Morgan, Cameron Graves, Tyler Morgan and Noah Gebert; two sisters, Joyce (David) Griffiths, of Avilla and Linda Stauffer, of Huntertown; and three brothers, Jack (Violet) Hinkson, of Warsaw, Wayne (Elena) Hinkson, of Avilla and Hobart (Deb) Hinkson Jr., of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jim Stuart.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Edwin O’Connor and Pastor Peter Albertson of Churubusco Church of the Nazarene officiating.
Burial will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery near Garrett.
Pallbearers are John Scott, Jacob Griffiths, Shawn Pfefferkorn, Kevin Dekoninck, Cameron Graves and Tyler Morgan.
Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Churubusco Church of the Nazarene.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.