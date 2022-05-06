AUBURN — William E. “Bill” Young, 77, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home in Auburn.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to William H. “Bill” and Otelia “Tillie” (Schmidt) Young.
Bill graduated from Ashley High School.
He was a forklift driver for the Dana Corp in Auburn for 30 years, retiring in 1997.
Bill loved his family very much and could always be counted on to show up to help if there was any need.
He loved his long retirement and the freedom it gave him to allow life to slow down. He enjoyed going to Burger King for lunch almost everyday, and taking a ride on his motorcycle if there was any kind of sunshine outside.
Bill was always excited about playing dice or card games, fishing and golf.
He will be dearly missed!!
Surviving are two children and their spouses, Bryan and Lana Young, of Auburn and Annette and Jason Northrup, of Hamilton; four grandchildren, Brennen Young, of Harlan, Ava (Daniel) Pompa, of Park City, Utah, Zachary Northrup, of Hamilton and Cy Young, of Auburn; two sisters, Dorothy Haffner, of Waterloo and Donna Young, of New Port Richey, Florida; his brother, Bruce Young, of Auburn; sister-in-law, Lona Young, of Waterloo; plus many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Young; and brother, Perry Young.
A private family burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church of Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
