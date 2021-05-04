LIGONIER — Virginia R. Hartsough, age 93, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Sebring, Florida.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1927, the daughter of Maynard and Clara (Bridenstine) Garber.
On Dec. 19, 1943, she married Richard L. Hartsough. He preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2003.
She is survived by her sons, Jeremiah Hartsough, of North Fort Myers, Florida, and David (Judy) Hartsough, of Millersburg, Indiana; daughters, Linda (Jim) Simmons, of Goshen, Indiana, Vickie (David) Cooper, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Debbie (Eddy) Earl, of South Bend, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Doris (Reed) Cripe, Louise Brant and Miriam Conrad, all of Goshen, Indiana; and a half-brother, Harry Vredingburgh, of Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Maurice Garber and Michael Garber; and two half-sisters.
Virginia was a devoted homemaker and farmed with her husband for many years. She owned and operated Grandmother’s House Antiques, with shops in Middlebury, Shipshewana and Ligonier.
After retiring from farming, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time at her home in Florida. Virginia also grew and sold African violets for many years and was a member of Pleasant Ridge Missionary Church.
A funeral service will be held in Virginia’s honor at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery in Millersburg, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.