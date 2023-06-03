AUBURN — Larry Joe Ireland, 85, died on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his home in Auburn, Indiana, with his family at his side.
Joe was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne for 20 years, then at Air Wisconsin for nine years, before retiring in 1994.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Suzanne; two daughters and a son, Kathern S (John) Green, of Fort Wayne, Kelly S. (Diane Fisher) Simerman, of Loveland, Ohio, and Steven K. (Wayne Metranic) Simerman, of Prescott, Arizona; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Susan J (Mick) Young, of Vinton, Virginia.
No services will be held.
Memorials may be given in memory of Joe, to Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Unit 6, Fort Wayne, IN 45805.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.