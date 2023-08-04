AUBURN — Payton Shianne Graber, age 24, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Payton was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 25, 1999, to Misty DeVon (Graber) Eberle.
She graduated from Lakewood Park Christian School in Auburn.
Payton loved her family fiercely and loved her life to the fullest. Nothing could keep “Rocky” down. She was a fighter all her life. Payton absolutely loved going to Cubs games, concerts, shopping, eating out, Halloween, Christmas, skulls, and family. She was the best gift giver and put her whole heart into giving.
As Payton would say, “just be yourself. Let people see the real, imperfect, flawed, quirky, weird, beautiful, magical person that you are.” She enjoyed writing and she loved school. Her blog was called “Girl with the Lyric Tattoo.” She loved Jesus with all her heart and had faith that could move mountains. Anyone that knew her loved her, but she could be feisty. Payton was always down to play euchre and loved to listen to true crime/mysteries. To know Payton was to see a glimpse of Jesus. She loved hard but loved Jesus harder.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Misty and Tim Eberle, of Auburn; sister, Presleigh Burkhart, of Auburn; grandmother, Ann Eberle, of Fort Wayne; aunt, Tina and Lonnie Tackett, of Rome City; uncle, Terry and Cindy Wicker, of LaGrange; aunt, Monica and Sean Fouts, of Columbus, Ohio; and many more cousins, great aunts and uncles.
Payton was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marie and Gary Graber and grandfather, Larry Eberle.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, from 1-8 p.m., at Grace Christian Church at the corner of Mitchell and State streets in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Grace Christian Church, with Pastor Chris Mosley officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Casket bearers will be Landan Tackett, Lonnie Tackett, Austin Keck, Terry Wicker, Scotty Ritchie and Roy Mosley.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of her mother, Misty Eberle.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
