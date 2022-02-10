Kimberly Ann “Kim” Gnagy, 62, of Hamilton, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.
Updated: February 10, 2022 @ 2:53 am
