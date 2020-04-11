KENDALLVILLE — Jeanne Ellen (Beights) Fenstermaker, age 95, of Kendallville, died on April 9, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Fenstermaker was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on October 3, 1924, to Arthur and Nora (Gordon) Beights. She was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church and as a child attended St. John Lutheran School. She was a graduate of Kendallville High School where she was a cheerleader and participated in tennis, basketball, Girls Athletic Association and Wig and Paint. Following high school, Jeanne graduated from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She married Myron Fenstermaker on November 10, 1946. They were married for 69 years before his death in 2013.
A registered nurse, Jeanne worked for the office of Dr. Carl Miller in Fort Wayne and McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville. She later joined Dr. James Chandler’s staff at Family Medical Clinic in Avilla, where she worked until her retirement. She took great interest in the care of others, creating a feeling of wellness and thankfulness in the patients.
Jeanne was active in the community, having served on the Kendallville Library Expansion Committee helping to establish the Orange Township Library. She was actively involved with the Women of St. John, volunteering and serving on numerous committees. In 1991, she was recognized as St. John’s Citizen of the Year. She also delivered meals weekly for the Kendallville Meals in Motion Program well into her eighties.
Survivors include two sons, John (Margo) Fenstermaker of Jerome, Michigan; Bill (Deb) Fenstermaker of Kendallville; and a daughter, Becky (Dave) Druetzler of Indianapolis. Jeanne is also survived by grandchildren Jama (Matt) Green, Jill (Mike) Johnson, Scott (Angie) Fenstermaker, Trevor Fenstermaker, Jennifer Druetzler, Dana Druetzler, and great- grandchildren Natalie Green, Nora Green, Reid Fenstermaker, Lucy Fenstermaker and Lahna Fenstermaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Fenstermaker, parents and Howard Beights.
Per her request, there will be no public services. Preferred memorials may be sent to St. John Lutheran Church, 301 South Oak Street, Kendallville, Indiana 46755. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
