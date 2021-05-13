PLEASANT LAKE — Joan Marie Mynhier, 93, of rural Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her residence where she lived from birth until death.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1928, at the family home, to Claude and Delsie (Meek) Phillips.
On Feb. 21, 1948, in Angola, Indiana, she married Harold J. “Stub” Mynhier. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2004.
Mrs. Mynhier was a homemaker. She was a member of Salem Center Presbyterian Church.
Joan enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, working in her garden and cooking. She made the best peanut brittle every year for Christmas for friends and family. When her parents and two sons’ health declined, she was there to take care of them. And, she dearly loved her church.
Surviving are a daughter, Jane (Bruce) Dilts, of Hudson; a son, Larry (Kathie Vaught) Mynhier, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Don) Abbott, Mandy (Gordy) Lake, Nichole Luke, Carrie (Tom Milham) Mynhier, Stacy Vaught and Shana (Jeff) Holden; 10 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Jerry Mynhier in 2005, and Eric Mynhier in 1990; a sister, Arlene Wisel; and two brothers, Ned Phillips and Burdette Phillips.
Funeral services will be on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main St., Hudson, with the Rev. Harry J. Truman officiating.
Burial will follow at Prince of Peace Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers are Kayden Troxell and Grayden Milham. Active pallbearers are Don Abbott, Dalton Sowles, Hunter Sowles, Brendan Troxell, Gordon Lake and Tom Milham.
Visitation is on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday, May 17, 2021.
In accordance with the wishes of the family, face masks are recommended, but not required.
Joan’s funeral service on Monday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m., for those unable to attend in person.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Salem Center Presbyterian Church.
View a video tribute after Sunday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
