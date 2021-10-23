AVILLA — Giles E. Ley, 66, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home in Avilla.
He was born on July 12, 1955, in Garrett, Indiana, to John and Margaret (Marti) Ley.
Giles took pride in owning and operating his excavation business for more than 40 years.
He enjoyed time at the shooting range, as well as target practice at the shop. He also took pride in providing pyrotechnic displays for his family and friends. In his former years, he thoroughly enjoyed the sport of attempting to score a deer — which happened once. He cherished his 1970 Cadillac, which he recently restored to pristine condition. He enjoyed taking joy rides to show it off. He and his buddy, Bob, looked forward to their "thirsty Thursdays" where they partook in the finest of bourbons while solving the world's problems. His hallmark characteristic has always been his hair, from a former afro, to the more refined look of a Sam Elliot doppelganger.
Most of all, he looked forward to the backyard bonfires to relax and unwind with his friends and family. He will be sorely missed by the many people who had the privilege of knowing him.
Giles is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carla Ley, of Avilla. Also surviving are children, Andrew Ley, of Terre Haute and Kaleigh Didion of Navarre, Florida; brothers, Phil (Lisa) Ley, of Avilla, Leo (Linda) Ley, of Naperville, Illinois, Vince Ley, of Williamsburg, Kansas, Robert (Kim) Ley, of Avilla, Anthony (Regina) Ley, of Rome City and Urban (Tina) Ley, of Avilla; sister, Rita (Carl Ramcke) Eagleson, of Naperville, Illinois; sister-in-law, Sue Ann Ley, of Hideaway, Texas; treasured aunts, LaVon and Ann; and many adored nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Ley; brothers, Lawrence Ley and David Ley; and infant sister, Marianne Ley.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be held from 2-8 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.
Contributions in Giles' memory may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
