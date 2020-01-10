Clara Mae Miller, 72, of Goshen, Indiana, died at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Updated: January 10, 2020 @ 12:57 am
