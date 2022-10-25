BUTLER — Michael Lee Coats, age 70, of Butler, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, during a family trip to Brown County, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1951, in Garrett, Indiana, to Russell and Hazel (Wells) Coats.
Mr. Coats honorably served his country in the United States Army.
He married Jeanette Price on June 26, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Butler. She resides in Butler.
Mike worked for Cooper Standard in Auburn for nearly 20 years, before retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Butler Eagles, Butler American Legion Post 202, Hamilton Fish and Game Club, NRA, Bikers for Christ and the New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
He was a DIY’er before DIY was popular. He even built a log cabin dollhouse for his great-grandkids. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, camping and cooking and annual family trips to Brown County in the fall. He truly enjoyed hosting his family for the holidays at their home. Spending time with family was most important to him, especially his great-grandkids. He also had a love for all of his different pets over the years. Mike will be greatly missed!
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Jeanette Coats, of Butler; daughters and sons-in-law; Anna and Marlin Miller, of Topeka, Indiana, and Jennifer and Chris Nichols, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Sarah and Jason Ayres, Sean Gamble, Meagan McCosh, Cailin McCosh, Kyle Miller, Misty Rose McCosh and David McCosh; five great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ron and Linda Coats, of Blackman Lake, Andrew and Yun Coats, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Joe and Becky Coats, of Butler; mother-in-law; Freida Price, of Avilla; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob and Kim Price, of Missouri, Ben and Mary Price, of Wawaka and Chuck and Martha Price, of Bristol, Indiana; sister-in-law, Judy Roose, of Corunna; sisters-in-law and brothers-in law, Brenda and Bob Yoder, of Wolcottville and Pat and Greg Brandeberry, of Auburn; aunt, Linda Ray, of Butler; aunt and uncle, Joyce and Chuck Bush, of Butler; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Clyde Price; and brother-in-law, Dave Price.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 1-4 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
A memorial service will immediately follow the gathering time on Sunday at 4 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Ralph Diehl officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Coats family to help with expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
